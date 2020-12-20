There’s still time to vote early for the Jan. 5, 2021 runoff elections through the end of the year.
Early voting continues through Dec. 30, including three locations in Johns Creek. The local locations available for early voting are Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, Ocee Library and Park Place at Newtown.
The polling sites will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holidays, and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year holidays.
Voters can participate at early voting polling sites during the following days and times:
♦ Dec. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Dec. 28-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday voting is available Dec. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday voting is available Dec. 27 from noon to 6 p.m.
For a list of all early voting sites in Fulton County, go to
