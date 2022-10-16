Gwinnett County voters casting ballots during early voting at elections headquarters file photo

Voters cast ballots during advance in-person, or early, voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building in Lawrenceville for Georgia’s primary election in May. Three weeks of early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will begin Monday and last through Nov. 4.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Three full weeks of early voting for the upcoming general election will kick off on Monday in Gwinnett County.

The county will have 11 early voting sites, including the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, where residents can go from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day of early voting — which is officially called advance in-person voting — between Monday and Nov. 4.