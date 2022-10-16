Voters cast ballots during advance in-person, or early, voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building in Lawrenceville for Georgia’s primary election in May. Three weeks of early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will begin Monday and last through Nov. 4.
Three full weeks of early voting for the upcoming general election will kick off on Monday in Gwinnett County.
The county will have 11 early voting sites, including the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, where residents can go from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day of early voting — which is officially called advance in-person voting — between Monday and Nov. 4.
As has been the case in Gwinnett County in recent election cycles, voters will be able to cast ballots on Saturdays and Sundays during early voting. That gives them 19 days to cast a ballot in person before election day.
“Unlike Election Day, you may vote early at any advance voting location in the county, not at an assigned polling location,” county officials said in an announcement. “Please be sure to bring a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card.”
This year’s general election includes races for several profile races. Voters will make decisions in the governor’s race, a U.S. Senate race and races for other state offices as well as congressional seats, state legislative seats and local offices. Gwinnett County provides consolidated sample ballots in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese in the advance voting section of the county’s website at gwinnettcounty.com and at gwinnettdailypost.com.
Gwinnett officials said it is still possible to request an absentee ballot for the general election. Voters have until Oct. 28 to request an absentee ballot in English or Spanish.
Six of the 11 early voting sites will have drop boxes where people who cast absentee ballots can drop off their completes ballots while those voting site are open during poll hours. County elections staff must receive absentee ballots before 7 p.m. on election day, which is Nov. 8.
Gwinnett County’s 11 early voting sites are:
♦ Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville
♦ Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
♦ Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue in Dacula
♦ Gas South — Hudgens Center for Arts, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300 in Duluth
♦ George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee
♦ Lenora Park Gym 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
♦ Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
♦ Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain
♦ Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Berkeley Lake
♦ Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 E Crogan St. in Lawrenceville
♦ Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
The early voting sites which have absentee ballot drop boxes include: Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building; Dacula Park Activity Building; George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center; Lenora Park Gym, Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center; and Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
