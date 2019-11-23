A fire that broke out in a bedroom cause heavy damage to a Norcross-area home and left one person without a place to live early Saturday.
Gwinnett Firefighter Lt. Justin Wilson said crews were called to the home on the 2500 block of Wind Forest Court NW in unincorporated Norcross at 2:14 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of the roof of the home, and they began efforts to stop the fire from spreading.
"Through information obtained by police officers on the scene, contact was made with the homeowner who advised no one was home," Wilson said. "The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes after arriving on scene. Crews continued to extinguish hot spots and ventilate the home.
"The second floor, attic and roof sustained heavy fire damage with smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the home."
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined although Wilson said investigators have so far pin-pointed the origin of the fire to an upstairs bedroom on the front side of the house.
One person lived at the home and has been displaced by the fire. Wilson said the resident declined help from the Red Cross.