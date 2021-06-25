Seven people were displaced but no injuries were reported after an early morning fire caused damage to a Lawrenceville quadraplex on Friday.
Gwinnett firefighters responded at 12:44 a.m. to a resident report of an apartment on fire in building 13 of the quadraplex located on the 1132 block of Britain Dr.
Officials said all occupants were alerted by the smoke alarm and escaped unharmed. The scene was declared under control at 1:21 a.m.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from two end units of a single-story quadraplex building, fire officials said. Flames were already breaking through the roof as the first fire trucks were connecting to the hydrant and deploying fire attack hose lines. Firefighters advanced three handlines inside the structure to knockdown the flames and bring the fire completely under control.
Fire officials said the blaze caused heavy fire damage to two units and burned off the roof over part of the building. There was residual damage to the adjoining units due to firefighting efforts.
The American Red Cross was requested to provide assistance for four adults and three children who were displaced by the damage.
The exact cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is under investigation. A Fire Investigator was requested to respond to the scene for origin and cause determination.
