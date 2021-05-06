Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency officials said three businesses were destroyed early Thursday morning in a fire at a strip mall in Norcross.
Lt. Donald Strother said firefighters responded at 4:22 a.m. to a report of a business fire located at 6034 South Norcross Tucker Road NW in Norcross. The caller to 9-1-1- advised that a plaza was on fire.
"When fire personnel arrived on scene, they found a single-story strip mall with flames and black smoke rolling out of a store," Strother said.
Strother said the fire destroyed three units, but the total number of businesses is still being determined.
"Structural integrity was severely compromised which limited firefighters’ ability to gain complete access to put out hotspots," Strother said. "This compromise also hindered the Fire Investigators ability to being determining cause and point of origin. The Incident Commander anticipated a backhoe being called to the scene to knockdown and remove the remnants of the fire units."
Strother said there were no reported injuries but a car was heavily damaged by the fire.
