Gwinnett County residents can get a feel for what it was like to fly in a World War II-era bomber — albeit without having to face enemy fire — in Lawrenceville this weekend.
EAA will bring its B-17 Flying Fortress, the Aluminum Overcast, to Briscoe Field for public flights from Friday until Sunday. The bomber was primarily used in the European theater during World War II and there are less than 15 of the bombers left in the world.
The public flights will take placed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Briscoe Field is located at 600 Briscoe Boulevard in Lawrenceville.
Seats on flights can be reserved in advance at www.eaa.org/shop/Flights/B17.aspx or by walk up. The price for people who register in advance is $409 for EAA members and $449 for nonmembers. The price for walk-ups is $435 for EAA members and $475 for nonmembers.
People who want to ride in the plane will have to wear face masks. Flight crew members will also wear masks.
