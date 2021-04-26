Peachtree Corners residents will be able to get a free donut this weekend.
Dunkin' announced it will re-open its 1,800-square-foot remodeled store at 5075 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners as a next generation Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins combo store on Friday. And it will offer customers, ages 18 and older, a free donut with a beverage purchase on Friday and Saturday as part of the opening festivities. There is a limit of one free donut per customer.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Friday.
After the ceremony, Dunkin' franchisee network, Macon Donut and Coffee Inc., will join the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to present a $2,000 check to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Dunkin' officials said the new store design includes innovative technology, such as fully-integrated digital kiosks where customers can place their orders, and a mobile pickup area where DD Perks Rewards members who place their orders ahead on Dunkin's mobile app can pick up their orders.
Customers who placed orders that will be picked up in the store can track their order's status on a digital order status board.
Other features of the Dunkin' side of the newly remodeled restaurant include a modern design that is intended to create "an approachable, positive and energetic environment" as well as a "DD Green Achievement" design intended conserve 25% more energy than standard Dunkin' restaurants.
It will also feature a new "Premium Pours" beverage layout where eight Dunkin's signature cold drinks — including coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee — will be served through a tap system. Employees will make hand-crafted drinks to order using high quality espresso machines that are designed to maximize flavors.
There will also be upgraded digital menu boards as part of Baskin-Robbins' next generation "Moments" store format. The format also includes: new ice cream dipping cabinets as well as contemporary decor "with bright colors to spark joy and optimism and creates an inviting environment for guests to create special moments."
The new dipping cabinets are an expanded row of glass cases that showcase premium ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes and a new "novelties" collection.
There will also be a wall mural that highlights the local community. Customers will be able to engage with and take pictures for social media with images included in the mural.
The restaurant will be open daily from 5 a.m. until midnight, and employ 12 crew members.
Macon Donut Coffee Inc. owns and operates eight Dunkin' locations in Georgia, including the Peachtree Corners location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.