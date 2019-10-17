Gwinnett residents will have a chance to get some from free coffee at the grand opening of a new Dunkin' store in Buford this weekend.
The store, which is located at 4803 Golden Parkway, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. Dunkin', formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, will give away free coffee as part of the opening day festivities. There will also be custom screen-printed donuts, with logos and the faces of customers and their pets printed on them, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The first 50 customers will also receive free coffee for a month. A ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m.
Other opening-day festivities will include a Dunkin’ prize wheel as well as face painting and photos with Dunkin’ mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles from 9 a.m. until noon.
"Attendees will get a glimpse at the store’s new modern design and in-store innovations, including a cold beverage tap system and Dunkin’ on Demand digital kiosk," Dunkin' officials said in a statement.
"With fully integrated digital kiosks coming to this Dunkin’ location, guests will completely control how they order by choosing to order with or without the help of a crew member."
The 1,800 square-foot store, which will feature Dunkin's Next Generation store format will be run by franchise group Georgia Donuts LLC, and has about 20 employees. Dunkin' officials said the restaurant will also have free Wi-Fi, interior seating and a drive-thru.
The restaurant will be open 5 a.m. until to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays and 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays.