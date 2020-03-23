The second week of digital learning in Gwinnett County brought cold rain, but some Duncan Creek Elementary School staff tried to help lift students' spirits with a socially safe gesture.
Duncan Creek Elementary staff participated in a voluntary parade of cars through the Trilogy Park subdivision at 10 a.m. on Monday. Trilogy Park in Hoschton is the largest subdivision in the school's attendance zone. The subdivision publicized the parade on social media on Sunday.
Staff who participated were advised to stay in their cars to limit contact and proximity to other staff and students and wore Duncan Creek spirit wear. Duncan Creek is a school in the Mill Creek cluster.
More that 50 staff members participated in the parade, which progressed through the neighborhood for about an hour.
Duncan Creek Elementary in the Mill Creek cluster just did a neighborhood drive through to honk and wave at their students. Wow! So amazing. Very thankful to be a part of this community! pic.twitter.com/7yVHkNv8ZB— MCHS Girls Soccer (@GirlsMCHS) March 23, 2020
Students stood in front of their homes and held signs and waved to the teachers.
Duncan Creek Elementary staff are looking to visit more subdivisions in the school zone in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.