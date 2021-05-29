The latest addition to downtown Duluth is bit more scholarly that most of its neighbors.
Officials from the city of Duluth, Gwinnett County government and the Gwinnett County Public Library system gathered in downtown Duluth on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting for the city’s new library branch. The ceremony was a prelude to the library’s officially opening, which occurred Wednesday.
Duluth leaders have been working with county officials for years to get the city’s library branch relocated to the downtown district, and Tuesday’s ribbon cutting was a culmination of those efforts.
“We’re excited,” Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris said. “It’s activating an end of the city that we were looking forward to activating. We’ve got a lot of things planned down here, so it’s good.”
The new branch, which is located within walking distance of City Hall at 3180 Main St., is designed to harken back to Duluth’s past. The exterior is designed to resemble the old Cricket box factory that once sat on the site.
Harris said oversized cricket box art sculptures will be installed next to the library to further evoke the history of the site. A train viewing platform will also be built next to the library and a co-working office building is also being planned for that part of Main Street.
But, the library branch is more than a hook for future development. It also features a lot of traditional and special amenities.
“Libraries used to be a brick and mortar building with books, and you’d go in and check them out and return them, and that’s it,” Gwinnett County Library Board Chairwoman Wandy Taylor said. “That was the library, but it’s so much more today.”
It has: 22,038 square feet of space; two learning labs; a meeting room that can seat up to 120 people; a collaboration room that can seat up to 10 people; a kitchen a la cart; two group study rooms; makers space for projects involving 3-D printing and fashion design; Amazon lockers; computer access; USB charging ports; and physical books as well as E-books and E-Audio books.
The library is, in a way, part of a set of education-related bookends for downtown Duluth’s commercial district.
It sits on one end of a street dominated by several restaurants, small shops and City Hall. Meanwhile, Coleman Middle School sits on the far end of that commercial corridor, just past Parsons Alley.
“It’s so interesting because this has actually an amenity that has been causing a lot of residences downtown to sell,” Harris said. “People want to buy because they known they can walk to the library. It’s just another great thing that you can do downtown.”
