Duluth officials have some bad news for residents who enjoy visiting businesses along the city's Main Street.
The street is going to be closed for at least the rest of this month because of issues that arose during work on the city's stormwater infrastructure. The street was expected to only be closed for three weeks starting on June 16, but the issues — which Duluth officials said were unexpected — have caused the work to be extended.
"While updating the stormwater infrastructure, crews found other unmarked utilities that will now require additional care, specialized equipment and further planning and design in the field," city officials said in an announcement posted on Facebook. "You never know what 'fun' surprises you may encounter when digging through 150 years of developments, right?"
The closure has affected the portion of Main Street between City Hall and West Lawrenceville Street, so the parking lot at City Hall and parking spaces in front of the Duluth library branch remain accessible to traffic coming from Hardy Street.
While a large portion of Main Street affected by the closure will remain accessible to pedestrian traffic, the middle section of the street, an area called the "Red Zone," will be off limits to pedestrians.
As a result, visitors will either have to walk through the Duluth Town Green or the parking lot behind Main Street businesses to get from one end of the affected area to the other.
"The construction zone (Red Zone) will temporarily include the drive aisle that leads from Main Street to the rear parking lot behind Pure/Red Clay/Mathias building, it will cross Main Street and connect to the paver lot construction zone," city officials said. "The entire Red Zone will be off limits to pedestrians for safety reasons."
The city will make closed portions of the street that pedestrians can access available for dining and entertainment uses, though.
"We will continue to make the most of these growing pains by providing in-street seating and occasional live music during the road closure," city officials said. "You know, all those fun community vibes that Duluth is known for.
"Be assured that during the closure, full pedestrian access to Town Green and all downtown businesses will still be available."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
