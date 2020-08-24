As representatives of the states cast their delegate votes during the Republican National Convention on Monday, it was a Gwinnettian who got the task of casting Georgia's 76 votes.
Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, a resident of Duluth, represented Georgia in the Republican National Convention Roll Call as the delegate votes from each state were cast for the party's presidential nominee. The roll call is a formality of political conventions where the parties officially pick their nominees, who are all but officially picked during the primaries and caucuses.
Georgia's delegate votes, of course, went to President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in the White House and only faced token opposition for the party's nomination.
"Madam secretary, from the Golden Isles to the top of Lookout Mountain, the great state of Georgia — home to Gov. Brian Kemp and our senior United States Senator, David Perdue — is proud to cast every single one of its 76 for the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump," Shafer said during the roll call, which was conducted in Charlotte, N.C.
This was the second time in as many weeks that a Gwinnettian has participated in one of the major political party's national conventions. During last week's all-virtual Democratic National Convention, state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, participated in a video montage that aired on the second night of the convention.
Even if unintentionally, the fact that Gwinnettians played a roll in both the Democratic and GOP national conventions is symbolic of the position Gwinnett County could play in national politics this year, as well as the attention both parties are paying to the county.
A recent Monmouth University poll indicated Gwinnett — which has been a Republican stronghold since the early 1980's but has also been leaning Democrat in recent elections — could lead a group of swing counties in potentially swinging Georgia to former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential election. Both major parties have also made the open 7th Congressional District a coveted target in the November general election.
Shafer is himself a former state legislator, having previously served as a state senator from District 48, which includes parts of Duluth and Johns Creek. During part of Shafer's time in the Georgia Senate, he served as Senate President Pro Tempore.
He ran for lieutenant governor in 2018, but was defeated in a primary runoff by eventual Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
Shafer was elected chairman of the Georgia Republican Party last year.
