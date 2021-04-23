People are sometimes in a little bit of a hurry when they are running behind schedule. But one Duluth woman is facing charges after police accused her of driving more than 100 mph and running two red lights because she was — according to what she told officers — late for work.
Pooja Patel, 19, is charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of failure to obey signs or traffic control devices following the incident, which occurred on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Sugarloaf Parkway April 8.
Police had to use street cameras to track her back to her place of residence after calling off a high speed chase out of concern for the safety of other drivers.
"I met with Ms. Patel and asked why she was speeding over 100 MPH and fleeing from my patrol unit with my lights and siren activated," Officer Clifford Cavorsi wrote in his report on the arrest. "Ms. Patel then stated she was not aware a police unit was behind her and also told me that she was late for work."
Cavorsi had been facing southbound traffic on Peachtree Industrial while running radar to check how fast drivers were traveling when Patel sped past him in a Ford Mustang.
Duluth police spokesman, Officer Ted Sadowski, said Patel was initially clocked driving 62 mph as she drove north on the road.
"The officer initially got her at 62 because he had to turn around and the person braked at the time he got that 62," Sadowski said. "It was still speeding so he went to stop the vehicle and the driver continued at a high rate of speed going through lights, which was caught on our city cameras.
"When she took a right onto Sugarloaf Parkway, from PIB, the officer canceled the short chase. We have 350-something cameras in the city and we monitor that (so) we tracked the vehicle from that location all the way back to where they lived, which was in the city."
Cavorsi wrote in his report that Patel allegedly ran red lights at the intersections of Peachtree Industrial and Main Street, and Sugarloaf Parkway and Buford Highway. He also wrote in his initial report on the chase that it did not initially appear that Patel was attempting to elude him, but was rather allegedly driving reckless.
The officer said that appeared to change as the pursuit progressed, particularly after she ran the red light at Peachtree Industrial and Main Street, however.
"After I crossed the intersection I noticed the driver of the Mustang make a quick right turn (East) onto Sugarloaf (Parkway)," Cavorsi wrote in the report. "At this time the driver was no longer going straight and now appeared to be fleeing and eluding my police unit."
Sadowski said the estimate that Patel's speed exceeded 100 mph was based on conditions during Cavorsi's pursuit of her.
"The officer had to speed up, and he has a brand new Charger so he estimated over 100 mph just to try to get away," Sadowski said.
After Patel was tracked back to the apartment complex she lived at, police went there and looked for the vehicle. After Cavorsi found a vehicle matching the description at the complex the next day, he pulled it over while Patel's boyfriend was driving it.
The boyfriend then told the officer that Patel had been driving the vehicle the day before.
"On body cam, they speak to her over the phone and in person, and she admitted that was speeding (and) driving crazy, I guess, or driving fast because she was late for work," Sadowski said.
Patel was released from the Gwinnett County Jail on $7,438 bond.
