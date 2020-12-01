Who had the advent of Duluth food bingo on their 2020 Bingo Card?
The city has launched a new effort, called Eat Local Bingo, to promote the city's restaurants and boost business that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. People who complete a "Bingo" can submit their information online to be entered in a grand prize drawing, which will include gift cards and gifts provided by local businesses.
“Our community has already shown great support for local bars, restaurants, cafes and bakeries, so we thought we would make a game out of it," Duluth Senior Marketing Coordinator Talore Ruedt said. "Maybe players will even discover something new.”
Round One began Nov. 16 and will run through Jan. 31. To check off a restaurant on the bingo card, a person must spend at least $20 at the business either as a dine-in, carry out or delivery order, or as a gift card purchase in December or January.
They must keep the receipt from their purchase because it will be needed as part of the grand prize drawing process.
Participants can achieve a "Bingo" by filling in five restaurant squares in a row and submitting their information through an online submission form available at duluthga.net/eatlocal.
City officials said anyone who visits each restaurant on their card will receive 10 entries in the grand prize drawing.
"The grand prize winner will be contacted by email on Feb. 1, 2021, and they will have 48 hours to provide proof of purchase by showing receipts," city officials said in an announcement of the program. "If the winner is unable to provide proof of purchase, a new winner will be selected."
Anyone who has questions about the game, as well as any Duluth restaurants that want to participate in the next round, can send an email to pio@duluthga.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.