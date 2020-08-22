The city of Duluth is offering residents a chance to watch a movie that reminisces about the 1950's in a setting evokes that era: a drive-in movie theater.
The city will show the musical film, "Grease" at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, which is located at 3088 Duluth Highway, at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. Cars can begin parking at 6:30 p.m., but they must be in place by 7:30 p.m., and the film will begin at 8 p.m.
The Red Popcorn Wagon will provide concessions and there will be a DJ before the film begins.
“We have really been missing our community," Duluth Events Coordinator Kristin Edwards said. "A Drive-In Theatre is the perfect way to bring events back while still being able to keep everyone safe.”
There are several rules that attendees will have to follow during the event. A major one is that everyone will have to practice social distancing — even the parking spaces will be socially distanced — during the film and Duluth police will enforce safety guidelines.
Attendees will have to stay in their parking space, unless they are going to the bathroom or to get concessions. They will be allowed to sit in chairs right next to their vehicles, however.
Attendees will have to wear masks when they leave their parking space.
The sound for the film will be transmitted through an FM transmitter so attendees will have to turn on their car radios to a specific station to hear the audio.
Attendees will have to turn off their engines and headlights, and they must ensure their car batteries are strong enough to last through the entire film — although the city will offer jump starts if they are needed. Drivers just have to raise their car hoods at the end of the film to let officials know they need a jump start.
Large SUVs and trucks will have to park in the back to avoid blocking the view of other attendees. Parking will also be staggered
The city is also reserving the right to refuse entry to "high-profile vehicles ... if suitable parking is not available."
Attendees will not be allowed to bring animals (unless they are a service animal), drink alcohol, smoke, have drugs or carry firearms or other types of weapons at the end.
Residents who have additional questions about the event can visit www.duluthga.net/events for additional information.
