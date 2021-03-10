Residents will get their chance to buy from local vendors when the city of Duluth hosts its farmers market March 25 and April 29.
The Duluth Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on those dates. The market will feature in-season, local produce, baked goods and other locally-made food products.
“We are really excited to bring fresh produce and unique handmade products to the Duluth community. We think our neighbors are really going to enjoy the variety,” said Duluth Events Coordinator Kristin Edwards.
City officials said that in addition to shopping with unique vendors, guests can enjoy live music on the Festival Center stage and socially distanced seating around Town Green.
A statement from the city said that in the coming weeks it will be giving away Farmers Market Dollars on the city's Facebook page (@cityofduluth). Those dollars can be used at the farmers market.
The current vendor lineup for March 25 includes:
• Green Box Mushrooms
• Farmers & Fisherman Purveyors
• Presley Farms
• Coastal Style
• Provisions on Main
• Tommies Candles
• Saia & Hager
• Sweet Chimney Bakery
• Diamond Discreet Fragrance
• Deb-Bee’s Honey
• Georgia Proud Provisions
• Phoenix Roasters
• Eco Makes Sense/Ziparoos
• The Domesticated Engineer
• Pet Wants
• We Three Girls
• Catering Concepts
• Great Harvest Bread Company
• Kay’s Cookery
The farmers market is sponsored by Provisions on Main and Phoenix Roasters.
The city said it is still accepting vendor applications for spring market dates. Vendor applications for the fall markets — to be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 — will open in the coming months.
For more information on the event or to apply as a vendor, go to: duluthga.net/events.
