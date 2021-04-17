Two Gwinnett County cities announced their plans for in-person events in 2021 this past week.
Duluth and Snellville each released schedules for upcoming events. In Snellville, the events lineup, so far, is its summer concert series while Duluth is bringing back a broad array of events, such as concerts, movie screenings, art events, Halloween and Christmas events and even a Kentucky Derby party.
“We are excited to bring back the events that Snellville residents and visitors have come to know and love,” said Mayor Barbara Bender. “While precautions are in place, we will still offer the same fun-filled evenings friends and family have enjoyed over the years while attending an event on the Towne Green. We hope to see you soon!”
Duluth Events Coordinator Kristin Edwards said, “We are looking forward to bringing events back this season! After a challenging year, we are super excited for the return of many community favorites.”
For both cities, the announcement of 2021 events calendars is a move toward returning to some sense of normalcy. Each city had to scuttle events calendars last year because of the pandemic.
Duluth already began holding events again in March with the return of its farmers market, but Snellville's big return is set to begin May 8 with its Mom's Night Out concert featuring the Swingin' Medallions. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn of Snellville City Hall and free roses will be handed out to the first 100 mothers.
Snellville's Memorial Day Celebration will take place from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at Snellville's Veterans Memorial before a concert by The Wildflowers, which is a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, begins at 6 p.m. on the lawn. Other installments in the Live on the Lawn Concert Series include The Ray Howard Band — which is an Earth, Wind and Fire and Motown tribute band — from 6 until 9 p.m. on July 24; 20-RIDE, a Zac Brown tribute band, from 7 until 9 p.m. on Aug. 21; and Purple Madness, which is a Prince tribute band, and Timeless Tina, which is a Tina Turner tribute show, from 6 until 9 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Anyone interested in attending the concerts can reserve a table for up to six people for $125 by visiting www.experiencesnellville.com.
“We are so happy that we are able to bring our concerts back to the Green this year,” Snellville Tourism and Trade Executive Director Kelly McAloon said. “Join us for a rocking good time in Snellville.”
Snellville will also offer Food Truck Fridays, from 4 until 8 p.m., on May 7 and June 4 on the Snellville Towne Green.
The city said attendees at its events will be encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing, and that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be in effect.
Duluth's more extensive schedule of events includes the Flicks on the Bricks, where families can show up and watch movies for free on the Duluth Town Green this summer, with the schedule including "Black Panther" on June 4, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Aug. 6 and the Wizard of Oz on Sept. 3.
The city will also hold Fridays-N-Duluth on Fridays from May 7 until Sept. 17, and it will include Food Truck Fridays, vendors and live music, with the first one lasting from 6 until 9 p.m. on May 7. There will also be a themed Block Party on Main on the last Friday of the month from May until August. The Block Party on Main themes for this year will include heroes night, Dog Days of Summer, a pep rally with local high schools and an international night.
Duluth will also have its own summer concert series, featuring Broadway's Rock of Ages Band on June 19 and Uptown Funk: A Bruno Mars tribute band on Aug. 21.
The DuluthDerby Day, which will be a Kentucky Derby viewing party, will be held May 1. It will include an outdoor screening of the derby, as well as themed entertainment and a best dressed contest.
There will also be a Duluth on Tap Oktoberfest event — with axe throwing, a beer garden, German food and oompah music — on Oct. 2.
Duluth's Fourth of July event, Duluth Celebrates America, will return on July 3, and the city also plans to hold its Halloween Howl on July 28 and a showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 23.
Deck The Hall will be held Dec. 4 and Cookies and Cocoa with Santa will be held Dec. 11.
The city will also hold a STEAM event with Duluth cluster schools on Oct. 5 to focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Duluth Art Month will be celebrated in May, beginning with a Lantern Walk on May 7. The month will include a community art project reveal on May 14, Eats and Beats in Parsons Alley on May 27, the Duluth High School Wildcat Musical on May 8 and the Seek Duluth scavenger hunt on May 11.
