U.S. Navy Chief Machinists Mate David Begley, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, is a Duluth native who recently helped bring more playground equipment to a nursery and kindergarten in Guam.
Begley was part of a team of nine sailors assigned to build a swing set for the Infant of Prague Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten playground.
CSS-15 staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam.