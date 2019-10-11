Duluth will host the third edition of the county’s only community camping event this weekend.
S’mores ’N Snores returns to Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth and is already sold out of camping spots.
“We attribute the success and popularity of this event to the uniqueness of being able experience nature and introduce children to camping while still being close to home,” event coordinator Kristin Edwards said.
Attendees get to spend the night outdoors under the stars on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and continues through 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Participants can pitch their own tent or use a four-person campsite with a provided tent.
Reservations are required for everyone to attend. Unregistered campers will not be permitted to take part in festivities. Registered campers will be provided wristbands at check-in and must be worn at all times.
The festival will include live entertainment, large yard games, crafts, food trucks, a movie and plenty of free s’mores. Breakfast will also be available for purchase from a food truck. Campers are welcome to bring in their own food as well.
A city spokesperson said there will also be a reptile exhibit. It’s the second year The Reptile Guys will host the exhibit including 12 snakes, iguanas and other reptiles.
For registered campers the city offers a few guidelines on its event page. All campers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Electricity will not be provided.
All attendees have to bring their own sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, bug spray, weather appropriate clothing, tooth brushes, tooth paste, flashlights or lanterns, folding chairs and beverages and snacks. They have the option to bring air mattresses with them if they want, according to the city’s website.
Duluth police officers will be on site to monitor any reckless behavior that puts oneself or others at risk, which the city says is ground for removal from the event without a refund.
S’mores ’N Snores is a rain-or-shine event. Duluth officials said, in the case of severe weather, the event may be canceled with little notice and a rain date will be provided. No refunds will be issued.
For more information, visit www.duluthga.net/events.