Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris is not one for following convention when it comes to delivering her annual State of the City address — otherwise known as the "Be Duluth Show" — and Monday night proved to be no exception to that rule.
In recent years, Harris has used a talk show-style format to deliver her address, but she strayed from that formula this year and found a different way to break convention: memes and elevator chat with the occasional singing of "Baby Shark."
Everything from parking in downtown Duluth — introduced with a meme showing a car in a tree — to plans for the Rogers Bridge refurbishment were highlighted.
"As we talk about the past, we also have to look at the future," Harris said. "As you know, we are growing, and it's inevitable — we are going to grow and keep growing. The whole metro area is growing, so we want to make sure that we grow with quality in mind."
Harris pointed to work habit, transportation and housing trends changing because of growth, which is why she said the city needs to pay attention to how it handles the growth.
"This growth is all directly related to jobs," she said. "People are moving to the metro Atlanta area for jobs, so we need to make sure that we are building the community that attracts those people here."
Some projects that Harris highlighted were the upcoming groundbreaking of the new Duluth library branch in the city's downtown district, the Encore development on the Chattahoochee River, the SODO development south of downtown on Buford Highway and two senior living communities, including Everleigh Duluth on Hill Street and Annabelle on Main at Main Street and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
"Our growth is awesome and we've got some really wonderful things planned for the next few years," Harris said.
One of the other projects that Harris highlighted was the Courtyard by Marriott hotel which is being built downtown. The hotel and public parking deck began construction last year.
The hotel and parking deck is a public-private venture, with the city providing the land and the developer building the hotel and the parking deck.
'We were able to work out a deal to get a good portion of the parking in the parking deck so by early this year or summer, they're saying May, we'll be able to park on Level 1, which will be 144 spaces," the mayor said.
"And a year from now, a year from May, the hotel will open and all of the parking will be available except for the top floor (which will be) for guests."
Another project highlighted was the Rogers Bridge project, which is a partnership between Duluth, Johns Creek, Gwinnett County and Fulton County. The project will include construction of a replica of the old Rogers Bridge and will connect park space in Duluth and Johns Creek.
"We anticipate the shovel in the ground by November and then the bridge will take about 18-24 months," Harris said. "It will be a pedestrian bridge for bicycles and pedestrians. It won't be for cars. We're really excited about that. It's going to be a premiere park."
A project that is coming up soon is the new Duluth library branch, which the city and Gwinnett County are partnering on. A groundbreaking has been set for Feb. 11, according to an announcement sent out by the county last week.
"It kind of takes a replica of the old Cricket Box factory," Harris said. "This library is going to bring more parking and it's going to bring a great new amenity to our downtown.
"We are going to be decorating the interior of the library in a river theme, the Chattahoochee River, and we are in the process of raising funds to enhance the interior of the library so we can bring in this theme."
But the talk was not all about what is coming to Duluth. Tucked away in part of Harris' speech, when she was using memes, was a pitch for Duluth residents to support transit expansion whenever it comes up for a countywide referendum again. Although the MARTA referendum failed nearly a year ago, there has been talk about possible putting another transit-related referendum on the general election ballot in November.
"We cannot correct the traffic problems here in Duluth because it's a regional problem," Harris said. "So, I'm just going to put a real small plug in for public transit. It's something we really need to explore and I know we were a little disappointed we weren't getting a lot in the last vote, but it takes baby steps to get public transit into your city so I hope you'll reconsider when that comes back up."
