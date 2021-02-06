The Duluth Rexall Grill almost didn't make it to its birthday this year.
Owner Lynda Alley had planned to close the popular Duluth restaurant's doors for good at the beginning of the year because of the hit revenues have taken as the COVID-19 pandemic dried up business. The community rallied around the eatery through increased business and a GoFundMe effort, however, and that has enabled the restaurant to so far stay open.
And, the Duluth Rexall Grill will celebrate its 52nd birthday on Tuesday.
"We would not be here celebrating if it had not been for that GoFundMe," Alley said.
As a way of celebrating its birthday, which might seem a little sweeter given the community effort to keep the restaurant open, the Duluth Rexall Grill will give free desserts to anyone who buys a meal on Tuesday.
The desserts that will be available at the restaurant on Tuesday will include cakes, banana puddings and pies.
The Duluth Rexall Grill is one example of how restaurants are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, when seating has to be reduced to accommodate social distancing, limits are in place on how many people can be in the restaurant at any given time and owners have to convince customers its safe to eat out.
Pre-COVID-19, the Duluth Rexall Grill would have brought in about $50,000 to $60,000 a month, by the end of 2020, that amount was down to somewhere between $14,000 and $18,000, which prompted considerations of closing the restaurant and ultimately the GoFundMe campaign to save it.
Alley said the restaurant has seen an uptick in its fortunes since new broke last month that a few supporters were trying to raise money and marshal community support to save the restaurant.
"It's picked up some since (mid-January) and of course we have the GoFundMe, it's Save Duluth's Rexall Grill, and it's done about $6,000, which has helped," Alley said.
The restaurant has two options for eating: customers can come in during business owners, or go through the drive thru, which is open a little later.
And, yes, the free dessert with a meal deal on Tuesday will be available both to sit-down and drive-thru customers.
With the increased customer traffic and money from the GoFundMe campaign, the restaurant has been able to continue paying utility bills and employee salaries, but Alley said there is not yet enough funding to pay the rent for last month or this month.
"It's better, it's just not great," the restaurant's owner said of the current situation.
The Duluth Rexall Grill is located at 3165 Buford Highway in the heart of Duluth. On Tuesdays through Fridays, the drive-thru is open from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on the weekends, the drive-thru hours are 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The GoFundMe campaign can be found at bit.ly/35EBe12.
