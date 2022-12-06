John David Ross Gould selfie.png (copy)

Duluth resident John David Ross Gould took this selfie in the Rayburn Reception Room at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gould pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the riot at the Capitol and is set to be sentenced in April 2023.

 Photo: U.S. District Court/FBI/PACER

A Duluth man appeared before a federal judge on Monday and admitted his guilt in participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

John David Ross Gould agreed to the plea agreement — in which he would plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building — with prosecutors on Nov. 30 before formally entering it this week, according to court documents. Gould is accused of entering the Capitol with other rioters while Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College votes, which would make Joe Biden president.