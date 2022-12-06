Duluth resident John David Ross Gould took this selfie in the Rayburn Reception Room at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gould pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the riot at the Capitol and is set to be sentenced in April 2023.
A Duluth man appeared before a federal judge on Monday and admitted his guilt in participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
John David Ross Gould agreed to the plea agreement — in which he would plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building — with prosecutors on Nov. 30 before formally entering it this week, according to court documents. Gould is accused of entering the Capitol with other rioters while Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College votes, which would make Joe Biden president.
Rioters had attended a rally with former President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election and claimed it was the result of fraud, before they marched to the Capitol.
"John David Ross Gould knowingly and voluntarily admits to all the elements of 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(G)," a statement of offense signed by Ross and filed in federal court on Monday states. "Specifically, Gould admits that while inside the Capitol, he willfully and knowingly paraded, demonstrated or picketed."
Gould left Trump's rally and walked to the Capitol, where he entered the Senate Wing door on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, according to the statement of offense. He then walked into the Capitol Crypt. A line of police officers tried to prohibit people gathering in the crypt from going any further, but the crowd pushed past them.
The statement of offense says Gould then went to the Small house Rotunda and then upstairs to Statuary Hall and into a connector outside the House of Representatives chamber. He admitted to watching a group of rioters try to force their way into the House chamber before going down a hallway and entering the Rayburn Reception Room, where he took a selfie in a mirror.
Federal officials previously said Gould allegedly sent the selfie to a co-worker with a text message that read, "Can you see me in the mirror?"
He left the Capitol 39 minutes after he entered it.
"Gould entered the Capitol to 'be heard' because 'no one was listening,'" the statement of offense that he signed states.
Gould is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on April 28, 2023. He faces up to six months in prison, up to five years on probation, a fine of up to $5,000 and an obligation to interest or penalties fines or restitution that is not made in a timely manner, according to the plea agreement.
