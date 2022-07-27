Duluth resident and Duke University student Lily Samuels is spending the summer learning about environmental policy in Washington D.C.

Samuels, who is a rising sophomore studying economics as well as environmental science and policy, is one of the 2022 Stanback Fellows for the environmental non-profit Rachel Carson Council. The group's Stanback Fellowship Program is designed to let students get experience with environment-related research and policy proposals.

