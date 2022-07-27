Duluth resident and Duke University student Lily Samuels is spending the summer learning about environmental policy in Washington D.C.
Samuels, who is a rising sophomore studying economics as well as environmental science and policy, is one of the 2022 Stanback Fellows for the environmental non-profit Rachel Carson Council. The group's Stanback Fellowship Program is designed to let students get experience with environment-related research and policy proposals.
"The fellowship provides students with environmental project-based learning experiences at national non-profit environmental organizations in Washington, DC, including the RCC," Rachel Carson Council officials said. "Fellows work on projects related to energy, conservation, advocacy, policy, research, and applied resource management."
Samuels spent much of her childhood traveling the world. She was born in Beaumont, Texas, but her family later moved to Ghana, China, Kuwait, New York City and Miami. The family then moved to Duluth last year. Over the course of her life, Samuels has traveled around southeast Asia and Micronesia and visited the Kakum National Park in Ghana and helped protect Hawksbill Sea Turtles in Kuwait. She paddleboarded and kayaked in Kuwait, became a Professional Association of Diving Instructors-certified Junior Open Water Diver during a trip to the caves of Peleliu in Palau and also visited Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Tibet and Singapore.
She taught young kids in Miami about the dangers of microplastic police and organized beach cleanings while working for the non-profit, Fill A Bag, during a gap-year between high school and college as well.
"She is interested in applying research and programming skills to develop technology and strategies for sustainable corporate governance," Rachel Carson Council officials said. "As a Stanback Climate Justice Fellow and future environmental professional, she hopes to continue researching and expanding upon legislation relevant to the climate crisis, environmental justice, national emissions, and renewable energy."
