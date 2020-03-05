The Southeastern Festivals and Events Association awarded the city of Duluth and the Duluth Fall Festival eight awards at the SFEA Kaleidoscope Award Dinner last month.
The dinner took place on Feb. 25 in Muscle Shoals, Ala., where city of Duluth staff and Duluth Fall Festival representatives accepted awards recognizing them as one of the best in the region for their event and creative efforts over the last year.
The SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards recognize the marketing, programming and overall event plannikng, and acknowledges the highest level of achievement in the festival and event industry throughout the southeastern United States.
"It's great to be recognized for these events," Duluth Events Coordinator Kristin Edwards said. "We don't throw them for the recognition. We throw them for the community to participate in and have fun things to do in their backyard, but it's great to see other people noticing all of the hard work going into it."
Duluth won the following awards:
• Best Video (Gold) – The Be Duluth Show’s Carpool Karaoke with Mayor Nancy Harris
• Best Children’s Programming or Children’s Event (Gold) – Howl on the Green
• Best Creative Idea (Gold) – Art Week’s Ignite Your Heart with Art presents: Shrink Wrap Art Murals designed by SKA Academy
• Best Marking Event Sponsor (Gold) – Duluth Fall Festival for continued support of city of Duluth events
• Best Print Ad (Silver) – Duluth Fall Festival
• Best New Event (Silver) – El Senor Taco Festival (formerly The Margarita & Taco Festival)
• Best Marketing Campaign (Bronze) – Discover Downtown Duluth (Free Uber Thursdays)
• Best Website (Bronze) – Duluth Fall Festival
In Gwinnett, the 2020 Duluth Fall Festival is slated for Sept. 26-27. It will feature the usual opening ceremony, carnival, parade, Donut Dash 5K Race and worship service on the Town Green.
For more information about Duluth's 2020 event calendar and other events, visit www.duluthga.net/events, Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofduluth or contact Edwards at events@duluthga.net.
