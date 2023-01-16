A Duluth High School student is facing criminal charges after they used a knife to cut a classmate during a fight shortly before classes began last Thursday, according to the school's principal.
Duluth Principal Eric Davidson told parents in a letter on social media that the students got into a fight outside the cafeteria shortly before first period. One of the students pulled out a knife during the fight and inflicted what Davidson called a "superficial wound" on the other student.
Duluth's school resource officers and several administrators were nearby when the incident occurred and quickly worked to the break the fight up, according to the principal.
"I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation seriously," Davidson said in his message to parents. "Unfortunately, young people sometimes make impulsive decisions without considering the lasting potential consequences of those actions. We are proud of the culture that we have at Duluth and thankful that we see very few incidents that involve physical aggression.
"I addressed our students and staff (Thursday) morning and reminded them of how blessed we are to be in a place that has a thriving school culture where we benefit from our strong our sense of community."
Both students are expected to face disciplinary consequences for fighting, but the student who was carrying the knife is also expected to face criminal charges since they were carrying a weapon on campus. In a follow up message to parents, Davidson said, all students involved in the incident, even those students who were only marginally involved, were suspended.
"I very much appreciate those of you who have sent us screenshots and provided information as this kind of collaboration is key to maintaining a safe school environment," Davidson said. "Again, I am thankful for our Duluth family and am proud of the way that everyone comes together no matter the circumstance to move forward in a positive way. Please know that every resource has been utilized to ensure that this situation was fully understood and resolved."
The fight is the latest incident involving a weapon at a Gwinnett County school year, however.
In October, a Grayson High School student was cut with a box cutter during a fight in a school bathroom, days after a Norcross High School student died after he was shot near campus during school hours. Around the same time, a Shiloh High School was arrested after he fire a gun on campus shortly after classes dismissed for the day.
Critics of a new discipline policy that was put in place for Gwinnett County Public Schools last summer have pointed to the incidents, as well as others including increased numbers of fights, saying they are evidence that the district's new discipline approach is not working.
In November, Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said the number of incidents involving guns between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 had more than doubled compared to the same time period during he 20212022 school year, going from two incidents to five incidents. The number of incidents involving a blade or a razor had also increased, going from seven between August and October 2021 to 11 incidents between August and October of 2022.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
