Duluth High School's principal told parents that a student used a knife to cut a classmate during a fight at the school last Thursday.

A Duluth High School student is facing criminal charges after they used a knife to cut a classmate during a fight shortly before classes began last Thursday, according to the school's principal.

Duluth Principal Eric Davidson told parents in a letter on social media that the students got into a fight outside the cafeteria shortly before first period. One of the students pulled out a knife during the fight and inflicted what Davidson called a "superficial wound" on the other student.