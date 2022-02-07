A U.S. Postal Service customer checks mail at a P.O. box in this file photo from the USPS. Duluth police announced this week that a master mail box key which opens locked mail boxes in two Duluth zip codes has been stolen.
Mail is processed at a U.S. Postal Service facility. Duluth police announced on Monday that someone has stolen a USPS master key for locked mailboxes in two Duluth-area zip codes.
Photo: U.S. Postal Service
Duluth police are asking residents to carefully monitor their mail after a master key that opens locked mailboxes in two zip codes was stolen from the U.S. Postal Service.
The key affects locked mailboxes — such as P.O. boxes, mailbox kiosks at apartment complexes and businesses — in the 30096 and 30097 zip codes. Police announced the theft and the warning for residents on the department's Facebook page.
"If you live in a community with locked mailboxes, please be diligent in monitoring for irregularities," Duluth police said in a Facebook post. "If you fall victim to a crime, we encourage residents to continue reporting such thefts to the Duluth Police Department for tracking."
This is not the first mail-related warning the Duluth Police Department has issues in recent weeks. Police officials recently warned residents that someone was stealing mail that was passing through the city's post office branch.
Police are asking residents to also contact the U.S. Postal Service at www.uspis.gov/report to report any mail theft committed against them.
