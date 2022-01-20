Duluth residents may have noticed their mail is arriving having already been opened, and the city's police department is warning people in the city that it's because some of their mail is being stolen.
Police announced on Facebook this week that they been seeing reports about mail thefts in the city, which include items such as checks and gift cards being stolen from items that are going through the Duluth Post Office.
"In response to the uptick in mail thefts ... connected to the Duluth Post Office, we have contacted the United States Postal Service and made them aware of the situation throughout our community," police said in an announcement.
Officials are asking anyone who notices that their mail has been tampered with to report it to police and the U.S. Postal Service. Since tampering with mail and stealing mail is a federal crime, Duluth police cannot investigate the thefts themselves, but they are working with the U.S. Postal Service to address the matter. The USPS Investigation Division handles investigations into mail theft and tampering.
Police are currently working on developing strategies that officials said could help stop further thefts from happening, but they did not elaborate on what those strategies — which they are referring to as "remedies" — could be.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
