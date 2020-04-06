If you're looking for a new quarantine companion, the Duluth Police Department may have you covered.
Duluth police said on Instagram that they came into possession of a surrendered dog and are searching for its next home.
Police said in an Instagram post the former owner of the dog called out police because they no longer wanted the dog. Now the police department is looking for someone to adopt the pup.
According to the Instagram post, the dog already knows how to sit and shake hands.
Police ask people interested in adopting the dog to message the department on social media.
View this post on Instagram
#FURbaby | Looking for a new companion? Officers were called out by the owner of this dog because the owner no longer wanted the dog.😕 Our officers picked up the sweet pup and brought him back to the police department. (Side note...he knows how to sit and shake.) 🐕 If anyone would like him, please message us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.