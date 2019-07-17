Duluth police are shutting down parts of North Berkeley Lake Road tonight to reconstruct the scene of a fatal accident that occurred near Pleasant Hill Road last week.
Beginning at about 8:30 p.m., motorists should expect "intermittent lane closures and momentary total lane closures" on North Berkeley Lake Road near the Nissan dealership, a Duluth Police Department Instagram post said.
"There will be traffic control measures in place, however extra care should be taken as officers will be working in the roadway during this time," the post said. "The closures are expected to last no more than three hours, barring any unforeseen obstacles."
According to Duluth Police Department spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski, the wreck occurred Thursday morning at about 5:30 a.m.
"Unfortunately, one person passed away due to the accident," Sadowski said. "It was a two vehicle crash, one car versus a moped."
Though the investigation is ongoing, preliminary information showed the driver of the moped, Antonio Abreu Pina, turned left from Pleasant Hill Road into the southbound lane of North Berkeley Lake Road, though then crossed into the northbound lane, causing him to go the wrong way into oncoming traffic.
Pina ultimately crashed head-on into a car, and died on scene. The other driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after receiving glass to the face.
Duluth's Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.