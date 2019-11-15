Police and hockey players are coming together in Duluth to help ensure underprivileged children receive gifts for Christmas.
The Duluth Police Department and Atlanta Gladiators announced that they are teaming up to stage a toy drive for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Tots program through mid-December. Community members who are interested in participating can drop off new, unwrapped toys at one of five locations around Duluth by Dec. 13.
They can also drop off toys at the Gladiators' games on Dec. 4 and Dec. 13 at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.
Anyone who has questions about the drive can reach out to Sgt. Steve Daniels at either 678-512-3795 or sdaniels@duluthpd.com.
The five drop-off locations include:
• The Duluth Police Department, 3276 Buford Highway in Duluth.
• Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St. in Duluth
• W.P Jones Park, 3770 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
• Duluth Public Works, 2450 Chattahoochee Drive in Duluth
• Bunten Road Park, 3180 Bunten Road in Duluth