Duluth police are looking for a woman who used a fake ID to steal $30,000 from a personal bank account belonging to a Johns Creek woman.
Officer Ted Sadowski said that on March 9 the suspect used a fraudulent ID that had information belonging to the bank account's owner on. The ID was presented to a teller at a branch of the victim's bank, which a police report identified as the Chase Bank located at 2697 Old Peachtree Road in Duluth.
"The suspect was able to withdraw $30.000 in cash from the victim’s personal account without the victim’s knowledge or permission," Sadowski said.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is facing one count of theft by taking.
The police report states the victim received an email from Chase Bank on March 8 that said a new debit card requested in her name had been issued and would be sent in the mail. The victim had not made the request for a new debit card, however, according to the report.
The victim called Chase Bank's fraud department and, after explaining she did not make the request for a new card, a representative of the bank told her the card would not be produced or sent.
The representative told the victim no additional transactions had occurred on her account.
The victim then checked her account online at about 1 p.m. on March 9 and noticed the cash withdrawal from her bank.
She learned it happened at the branch on Old Peachtree Road when she called Chase about the withdrawal.
"She was upset and wanted an investigation completed and requested the help of Duluth Police Department," Detective A. Iwamoto wrote in the report.
Anyone who has information on the theft, or the suspects whereabouts, is asked to Duluth police's communications center at 770-476-4151 or Iwamoto at 678-957-7287 or aiwamoto@duluthpd.com.
They should reference case No. 2021-00016199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.