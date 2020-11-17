Duluth police are looking for a person accused of breaking into a business and stealing computers earlier this month.
Officer Ted Sadowski said the person was recorded on camera breaking into the business located in the Duluth Professional Park, 3400 McClure Bridge Road, between 8 and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. The suspect is accused of stealing three Lenovo laptop computers and a removable hard drive.
The suspect was seen leaving the scene of crime in a small SUV, although the make and model is unknown.
Anyone who has information about the crime, including the suspect's identity, is asked to contact Duluth Police Detective G. McKinney at 678-512-3726 or gmckinney@duluthpd.com.
