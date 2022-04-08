A recent drug bust at a storage unit near the city of Duluth results in hundreds of pounds of marijuana being discovered, according to the Duluth Police Department.
The department announced one of its K9s, named Clodo, participated in a Gwinnett Metro Task Force operation at a storage unit. The task force had received a tip that drugs were being kept in the unit and Clodo was brought in with his handler, Cpl. Byung Kang, to help out.
"During their investigation, investigators from the task force enlisted the help of our very own K9 Clodo and his talented nose," the department said in a statement on Facebook. "Clodo was up for the challenge and immediately gave a positive alert to drugs."
It turns out Clodo did not just find some drugs in the unit. He found a lot of drugs — 533 pounds of marijuana to be exact.
The marijuana was kept in vacuum-sealed bags that had been stored in boxes at the unit.
"It's a great example of how our K9 teams are a valuable resource for our entire area beyond just the city they serve," the department said in its statement about the bust.
K9 Clodo joined the Duluth Police Department in November 2018. He and Kang are assigned to the Traffic Unit, which is part of the Duluth Police Department's Uniform Patrol Division.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
