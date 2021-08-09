Duluth Police Department officials said an officer who was seriously injured when his patrol vehicle was hit by a car that ran a red light early Saturday morning was unconscious when he was rescued from his vehicle.
Duluth Police Officer Ricky Porter has been in the hospital since the accident, and Americus resident Eduardo Gutierrez, 30, is facing multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving and hit and run after he allegedly hit Porter's patrol vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
"Duluth officers and the Gwinnett County Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated the unconscious officer from his patrol vehicle," Duluth Police spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski said. "Officer Porter was then transported to a local hospital."
Sadowski said Porter remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.
Gwinnett County police previously said Porter was driving north on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in his patrol car when he was allegedly hit by a Ram 3500 truck driven by Gutierrez at the Abbotts Bridge Road intersection at about 4:19 a.m.
Porter was conducting a routine patrol on Peachtree Industrial and had the green light to cross the intersection, Sadowski said. He was in the process of crossing the intersection when Gutierrez, who was traveling east on Abbotts Bridge, allegedly ran a red light and hit the officer.
"The other driver got out of his truck and fled the scene," Sgt. Michele Pihera said. "The Duluth Police Officer suffered from significant injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to a local hospital. The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene while the Gwinnett Police K9 and Aviation Units attempted to locate the suspect.
"Another Duluth Police Officer located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest."
Gutierrez is facing seven charges in connection with the accident. Those charges include DUI, reckless driving, felony serious Injury by vehicle, felony hit and run, failure to obey a traffic control device, valid license required and seatbelt required.
Gwinnett County Police are handling the accident investigation. Police blocked lanes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Saturday morning because of the crash.
Gutierrez was taken to the Gwinnett County jail.
Porter has been with the Duluth Police Department for 12 years, Sadowski said.
"The entire Duluth Police Department family would like to ask the community to continue sending their thoughts and prayers for Officer Porter as he recovers," Sadowski said.
