Duluth Police plan to hold a Coffee With A Cop event on Thursday morning to meet with members of the Asian community in light of a national rise in anti-Asian crimes.

The Duluth Police Department is inviting members of the local Asian community to sit down with its officers Thursday to discuss crime issues they have been facing.

The department announced it will hold a Coffee With a Cop event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Mozart Cafe inside Super H Mart, which is located at 2550 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

"The Duluth Police Department will be hosting a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event specifically targeting the Asian community due to the uptick of Asian hate crimes throughout the country," Officer Ted Sadowski said. "We hope this event will help those individuals get answers to their questions."

Residents will have a chance to ask officers and police department leaders questions as well as voice their concerns and get to know the officers.

