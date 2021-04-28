The Duluth Police Department is inviting members of the local Asian community to sit down with its officers Thursday to discuss crime issues they have been facing.
The department announced it will hold a Coffee With a Cop event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Mozart Cafe inside Super H Mart, which is located at 2550 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
"The Duluth Police Department will be hosting a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event specifically targeting the Asian community due to the uptick of Asian hate crimes throughout the country," Officer Ted Sadowski said. "We hope this event will help those individuals get answers to their questions."
Residents will have a chance to ask officers and police department leaders questions as well as voice their concerns and get to know the officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.