The Duluth Police Department is trying out a way of providing 911 services to residents that is new in Georgia.
The police department has become the state’s first law enforcement agency to adopt the mobile, text message and email-based 911eye system. The system, which has already been deployed, allows residents to use their phone to share their location and send text messages, audio, video and photos with 911 operators during an emergency call.
“We’re excited to begin using 911eye,” Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher said. “Anything we can do to help our residents, visitors, and businesses stay safe, we’re all in! 911eye takes us to the next level of public safety.”
The police department said adopting the 911eye system can help reduce response times and improve the likelihood of a safe outcome during a crisis, while also increasing the situational awareness of callers by letting the department simultaneously receive multiple video streams.
In addition to offering residents a way to share live video, texts and pictures with police during a 911 call, the system can also send GPS coordinates to the police department’s communications center. That information can be shared with officers who are in route to respond to the call, which can help them make decisions on what resources to use and how to quickly deploy them.
And police said residents don’t have to download an app to use the system. It instead works through text messages and emails via a link that the communications center sends to the 911 caller. That URL link allows the caller to begin sending text messages, real-time video streams or videos with dispatchers and responding officers.
“That data allows our communications center to accurately determine a caller’s location, collect vital information from the caller and view the incident as it unfolds,” Duluth police Officer Ted Sadowski said in a statement. “The communication center can then assess the seriousness of an event and quickly determine the proper resources that are needed.”
The center can also get real-time GPS updates from the caller if they are moving. The benefit of that feature is that it can help officers find the caller more easily, which can particularly be a benefit in emergency situations.
“When the call is ended there is no data left on the caller’s phone,” Sadowski said. “All information shared through 911eye is securely stored and cataloged at the police department.”
