Someone was connected to a new quarantine companion through the Duluth Police Department.
Duluth police said on Instagram that they came into possession of a surrendered dog and are searching for its next home. Police said Monday someone had claimed to dog from Gwinnett County Animal Welfare, after following protocol.
Police said in an updated Instagram post the temporary name of "Covid" stuck and that the new owner and Animal Welfare staff were sorting out details to settle the adoption officially. Police said in an Instagram post the former owner of the dog called out police because they no longer wanted the dog.
According to the Instagram post, the dog already knows how to sit and shake hands.
UPDATE: Covid (the name we gave him 😂) may now have a new home. The new owner and the staff at Gwinnett Animal Control will work out the details from here. But we appreciate everyone in the community for sharing the post! _______________________ #FURbaby | Looking for a new companion? Officers were called out by the owner of this dog because the owner no longer wanted the dog.😕 Our officers picked up the sweet pup and brought him back to the police department. (Side note...he knows how to sit and shake.) 🐕 If anyone would like him, please message us.
