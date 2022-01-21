DuluthK9.jpeg

Retired Duluth Police Department K9 Duko is pictured next to his handler, Officer Halladay.

 Photo: Duluth Police Department

The Duluth Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K9 Officer Duko.

The department announced the K9's death Thursday night with a Facebook post and a picture of K9 officer Duko and his handler, Officer Halladay.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of retired #DPD K9 Duko," the post said.

According to the post, K9 Officer Duko served the Duluth community for eight years, working with Halladay that entire time before the K9 retired in August of 2020.

After his retirement, "Duko enjoyed the last 17 months of his life being a member of Ofc. Halladay’s family," the post said.

