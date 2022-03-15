Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher will retire in July after nearly half a century with the department and his replacement will make city history.
Belcher, who has been with the department for more than 46 years, announced his plans to retire on Tuesday. He spent most of his time with the police department — 38 years to be exact — as its chief.
He will be succeeded in the position by Col. Jacquelyn Carruth, who is currently the department's deputy chief. Carruth will be the first woman to serve as Duluth's police chief in the department's 100-year history.
"While his officers and the community will sorely miss Chief Belcher, the legacy he leaves will be one of maintaining the integrity and high standards within the police department and a 100% commitment to serving the citizens of Duluth," department spokesman, Officer Ted Sadowski, said. "While the average tenure of a Police Chief is a mere three years, Chief Belcher humbly attributes his longevity and success to the men and women he leads at the police department, support from city officials, and support from the community."
Belcher began his tenure with the Duluth Police Department as a patrol officer in 1976 and then rose through the ranks over the next eight years, becoming a detective, a sergeant and then a lieutenant before he was named chief in 1984. At the time, he was the youngest serving police chief in Georgia.
He attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., in 1991, becoming the first person in the department to do so.
Several programs were launched at the Duluth Police Department during Belcher's tenure, including Citizens on Patrol, VIP Camera Monitoring Program, Coffee and Conversation with a Cop, Citizens Police Academy, Hispanic Citizens Police Academy and the Youth Police Academy.
Meanwhile, the department also launched a camera monitoring program during Belcher's tenure. There are 162 cameras located around Duluth, and they are used to help identify suspects and solve crimes, according to department officials.
And, the department grew significantly under the soon-to-be retired police chief's watch.
"Without a doubt, Chief Belcher was an integral part of making the police department an outstanding and professional agency today," Sadowski said. "Under his leadership, the department rose from a mere 16 employees in 1984 to a state-accredited agency with a staff of 91 today."
And, it will soon be Carruth's turn to leave a mark on the department as chief.
She was hired by the department in 1996 and has a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in public administration from Columbus State University's Law Enforcement Command College.
Carruth graduated from the 252nd Session of the FBI National Academy, completed the Georgia Chief’s Executive Training and participated in the 26th delegation of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange Program. She currently serves as the secretary of the board on the Gwinnett Chiefs Association.
She will be part of a small group of police chiefs in Georgia who are female as well. Sadowski said women account for only about 3% of chiefs currently serving in the state.
"Col. Carruth plans to continue building on the solid foundation that Chief Belcher has already set in place," Sadowski said. "Her focus will be on maintaining high standards of policing, continuing and expanding the department’s crime-fighting capabilities through the use of technology, and continuing to find ways to build positive relationships with all members of our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.