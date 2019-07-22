Less than a month after a bear was spotted in Duluth, police are dealing with possibly the same one — though this time it's climbing neighborhood fences in search of food.
According to a Duluth Police Department Facebook post, officers were called out to "several homes" near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard by River Green Parkway after residents reported the bear was climbing fences to get food.
Video of the bear shows it walking in a yard and eating something, though it's not exactly clear what.
Monday's bear visit comes about three weeks after a similar-looking bear was was spotted around the same area on June 27. The late June sighting occurred about a week after a bear was hit by a car on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross. At the time, Norcross police said it did not appear injured.
Duluth police said residents should not feed bears and should make sure their food, garbage and recycling is secured. They should also remove bird feeders, never leave pet food outdoors and clean stoves and store grills to avoid unwanted bear visits.
Bears should also not be approached, and locals who see one should call police.