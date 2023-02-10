Duluth police have arrested a man, who has been described as a "witch doctor," on charges that he allegedly raped a woman who went to him for a cleansing ritual last weekend.

Hassan Shalgheen, 44, met the victim through social media and set up a meeting for a cleansing at his apartment. On Feb. 5, the victim contacted police, however, and told them that, rather than receiving a cleansing, she had been assaulted instead.

