Duluth police have arrested a man, who has been described as a "witch doctor," on charges that he allegedly raped a woman who went to him for a cleansing ritual last weekend.
Hassan Shalgheen, 44, met the victim through social media and set up a meeting for a cleansing at his apartment. On Feb. 5, the victim contacted police, however, and told them that, rather than receiving a cleansing, she had been assaulted instead.
"The victim described the suspect as a 'Witch Doctor' and initially went to his apartment to be 'cleansed' during a 'ritual,' " police said in a statement. "The victim reported to the police, that while she was at the location, the suspect removed her clothing, forced himself onto the victim, and then sexually assaulted her."
Shalgheen was arrested on Feb. 6 and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He has been charged with rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment and theft by deception.
Police are now looking to see if there are other women who have also been victims. Anyone who has been a victim, or has additional information about the case, is asked to call the detective handling the case at 770-476-4151 or send an email to tips@duluthpd.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
