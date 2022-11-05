There's an old saying that no good deed goes unpunished, but in one recent case in Duluth, it was the person on the receiving end of a good deed who is facing the punishment.
A Duluth police officer's recent attempt to help a stranded motorist turned into an arrest of that motorist on three charges, including driving under the influence of drugs.
The incident happened during rush hour traffic on Buford Highway near the Duluth Highway intersection and downtown Duluth. The officer saw a car was broken down on the road and stopped to provide assistance. The 30-year-old driver, who has not been identified by Duluth police, told the officer that he ran out of gas and his car stalled.
"During the encounter, officers noticed the information, like his name and date of birth, didn't come back to the person," Duluth police said in a statement. "Officers believed his information was false and followed up using his fingerprint (with RapidID). The information came back, and officers confronted the man about his possible real name. He admitted the name from his fingerprint was correct and stated he lied because he 'didn't know what was on [his] record.' "
In addition to allegedly admitting that he had provided false information about his identity, the driver allegedly also confessed to police that he had smoked marijuana before he got behind the wheel of his car, and that he was therefore under the influence of drugs at the time.
The driver is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, giving a false name and date of birth and driving without a license on his person.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
