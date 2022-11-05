314107286_489494366540307_8962808972893549759_n.jpg

Duluth police arrest a stranded motorist who allegedly gave a false name and admitted to having driven under the influence of marijuana when an office stopped to offer him assistance.

 Photo: Duluth Police Department/Facebook

There's an old saying that no good deed goes unpunished, but in one recent case in Duluth, it was the person on the receiving end of a good deed who is facing the punishment.

A Duluth police officer's recent attempt to help a stranded motorist turned into an arrest of that motorist on three charges, including driving under the influence of drugs.

