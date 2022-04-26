An Alpharetta man has probably learned a lesson after he was caught doing donuts in front of a Duluth police officer earlier this month: don't do illegal driving stunts in any vehicle, let alone one that belongs to your employer.
Alpharetta resident Armin Hossein Khani, 21, was arrested on April 16 for burning rubber alongside Buford Highway in a Mercedes Benz that belongs to a dealership he works for. He claimed he was test driving the vehicle at the time.
"This suspect was arrested after deciding to 'test drive' a used Mercedes-Benz by doing donuts along Buford Highway," Duluth police said in a Facebook post with video of the man doing donuts in a dealership vehicle that he was test driving on April 16. "He was not only caught on camera but was caught in the act by officers."
Khani is now facing reckless driving, driving in circular zig-zag course (also known as "laying drag") and failure to register a vehicle charges.
The police report states Cpl. Byung Kang was heading south on Buford Highway on his way to a call about an illegally parked vehicle when he saw Khani doing donuts in the 2006 silver Mercedes Benz.
"While I was approaching Peachtree Road intersection, I saw a silver sedan going towards southwest of the road on Peachtree Road," Kang wrote in the report. "The vehicle then moved towards Buford Highway when the vehicle started to make a U-turn. The vehicle then started doing donuts going counter clockwise. The silver sedan started to make a large smoke in the area and continued.
"I had passed the vehicle at this time. I then made a U-turn and activated my emergency equipment. I then pulled onto Peachtree Road. I was able to see that the vehicle had stop doing donuts but I couldn't see anything ahead of me due to heavy smoke."
Kang wrote that he made contact with Khani and immediately arrested him. The entire incident was caught on a city-owned camera.
If the video and Kang's eyewitness testimony wasn't enough, there was also the smell of freshly rubbed tires and the black circular tire marks left behind on the asphalt to prove something less than legal had just happened.
Khani reportedly told Kang that the vehicle belonged to a dealership he worked for.
"The vehicle did not have a valid tag or dealer tag," Kang wrote in the arrest report. "The vehicle only had A-1 dealer test drive tag."
The free-wheeling suspect also reportedly told Kang "he was being stupid and apologized" for doing the donuts in the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded after Khani's arrest.
