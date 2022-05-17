Duluth police have arrested a man accused of killing another person by hitting them with his vehicle and fleeing the scene on Howell Ferry Road earlier this month.
Davendra Gautam, 59, has been charged with homicide by vehicle - leaving the scene and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death.
Gautam allegedly killed Christopher Kinion, 60, by hitting Kinion on Howell Ferry Road near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard late on the evening of May 4. A Duluth police officer on patrol in the area found Kinion laying unconscious in the street just after midnight on May 5 and summoned Gwinnett fire paramedics who took the victim to a local hospital.
Kinion died from his injuries at the hospital.
"Officers summoned the assistance of Duluth Police Department Accident Investigation Unit investigators," Duluth Police Officer Ted Sadowski said. "Investigators immediately worked to identify a possible suspect vehicle; with evidence gathered on the scene of the collision and with the viewing of multiple camera footage, including ALPR (tag reader) cameras, investigators were able to identify a vehicle.
"Approximately 6 hours after the investigation, officers located the suspect's vehicle with substantial damage consistent with the hit-and-run. They placed the suspect, Davendra Gautam, 59, under arrest."
Jail records show Gautam was arrested on May 5 on hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and serious injury by vehicle charges. He was released from jail the same day.
He was re-arrested on Monday on the homicide by vehicle - leaving the scene - felony charge.
