Duluth police arrested an employee of a Shell gas station this week while officers were looking into allegations of illegal gambling operations taking place at the store.
The employee, whom police did not identify, faces one count of commercial gambling. The arrest was made during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday at the Shell located at 2700 Buford Highway.
"The search warrant resulted from an ongoing investigation regarding the business paying out cash winnings to players, which is against Georgia law," Duluth police spokesman, Officer Ted Sadowski, said.
Sadowski said police began looking into the gas station several months ago. The investigation was initiated by a tip that officers received about employees at the gas station allegedly paying cash to people who played electronic gambling machines in the store.
There is still an ongoing investigation into the activities taking place at the gas station.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
