Duluth residents likely noticed something different about a little pocket on the edge the Duluth Town Green this past week.
Fences went up around the area between Taylor Park and Truck and Tap on Main Street this week. That area includes a parking lot known as the "Paver Lot," as well as the Living Honorarium, which is the city's military veteran's and public safety monument.
It's first step in an overhaul that is coming to that little plot of land that will not only become additional green space but also an additional downtown eatery, all of which is expected to be completed a year from now.
"This is going to be a fabulous project so we're super excited about it," Duluth Economic Development Director Chris McGahee said.
The city is working with Fabric Developers and Vantage Realty Partners on the project. Fabric and Vantage have some experience with downtown Duluth already since they also worked on the Parsons Alley entertainment district.
Duluth officials are remaining tightlipped about the identity of the group that is planning to put a roughly 3,000-square-foot restaurant on part of the "Paver Lot" space.
McGahee said the restauranteurs asked the city keep their identity a secret for now. He did say that foodies who are familiar with the dining scene in towns like Lawrenceville will be familiar with the management.
And, for all of the foodies out there who dying to know what is coming, McGahee was able to at least confirm what kind of restaurant it will be.
"It is a burger joint with a history of management in Gwinnett County, let's put it that way," he said.
He later clarified that it is expected to offer "casual burgers and fries and milkshakes and that kind of thing." The restaurant will have an open-air rooftop dining area, with a shed roof to protect diners from any rain, as well.
There will also be a lawn where people can relax between the new restaurant and Truck and Tap. Renderings show large lawn chairs with string lights stretching out overhead.
The lawn will have artificial turf and the idea is to give city officials a space that can be used for a variety of different activity needs. The city's economic development director compared it to activity green spaces designed for developments such as Avalon in Alpharetta, Halcyon in Forsyth County and the Mill on Etowah in Canton.
"We hope to hold things like a skating rink in the winter and then programing during the rest of the year," McGahee said.
McGahee said the lawn will be installed in a space where the veterans and public safety monument is as well as about half of the "Paver Lot." The restaurant will then take up the remainder of the paver lot, backing up to Taylor Park.
But, that requires making adjustments to accommodate not only the loss of the Paver Lot's parking spaces, but also the displacement of the monument.
The city does have plans for both of those.
For starters, the city is not getting rid of the monument. It will just be relocated.
"The Living Honorarium is going to be dismantled and then it will be rededicated at a new little park that we're building over by the public safety building as part of (a) new intersection project," McGahee said.
And, as far as parking is concerned, McGahee said residents who fear a loss of parking, particularly handicap parking, should not be worried.
"The 'Paver Lot' itself contains two handicap spaces and in the site plan, we're putting nine spaces back on Main Street, right directly in front of that development and two of those spaces will be handicap parking," he said. "So, there's no net loss of handicap parking."
McGahee also pointed out that the site of the new Thrive co-working business building that is under construction across Main Street from City Hall will also include additional public parking. That parking will include additional spaces for handicap residents.
Site plans for that development show a new parking lot between Thrive and the Duluth library, as well as an extension of the existing public parking available along the train tracks.
"There are 102 spaces that will be added (as part of the Thrive development) and that will have handicap parking as well," McGahee said.
The city is also looking at the possibility of converting existing general parking spaces to handicap parking spaces in the downtown area.
Beyond parking, however, another downtown project that is adjacent to where the new lawn and restaurant will be built is the overhaul of Taylor Park's playground. The park's playground, which McGahee said had become "worn out," is being dismantled. The plans call for it to be replaced with a train-themed playground.
McGahee said the park will also gain some Americans With Disabilities-complaint space.
"We will be adding a tier, a level tier which is ADA accessible from the former 'Paver Lot' area, but basically part of the amphitheater will have an additional level that will be flat and usable and will lead up into Taylor Park," McGahee said.
"And, there will be an art pad for playable art, an oversized piece of art, that we're building the pad for that will be commissioned at a later date."
McGahee said the park improvements are expected to be completed by July. Site work preparations for the restaurant and activity lawn are also expected to be finished by July 1.
"So, they'll start that in July and then we think it will be about a six to seven-month process to construct the restaurant," McGahee said. "And, then once the restaurant reaches a certain level of readiness, we will finalize the project with the artificial turf grass surface."
