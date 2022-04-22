Duluth officials have chosen an artist to create a piece of public art from parts of the old Rogers Bridge.
The city has hired Atlanta-based Nucleus Studio to create a sculpture using steel from the more than 110-years-old bridge, which was removed last year to make way for a new pedestrian walkway bridge that will connect Duluth and Johns Creek as well as Fulton and Gwinnett counties. The two cities and the two counties are working together, along with the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, on the bridge project.
Nucleus Studio's Phil Proctor has come up with a design the public art piece that will be installed in Rogers Bridge Park on the Duluth side of the new bridge.
“Rogers Bridge has been out of commission for decades, but it is an important story in Duluth’s history. The Rogers Bridge Art piece was selected because it incorporates the metal and pins from the original bridge, but it is supported by the concrete foundations used for bridges today. It fully represents the old and new,” said Greg Whitlock, Duluth City Council Member.
Proctor's planned sculpture, or structure as the city is calling it, does not have a name yet, but it will include two 27-foot-tall concrete columns that are meant to evoke the stone and concrete bridge columns found along the Chattahoochee River. Atop the columns will be steel beams from the old Rogers Bridge. The beams will be slanted and cross each other as if they are forming a bridge between the two columns.
Duluth officials said Proctor described the structure as “a literal passageway, a symbol that represents the connection between two places; the driving force for the restoration of the new bridge and the partnership of the communities it connects” in his proposal to the city.
When the new Rogers Bridge is completed, it will span the Chattahoochee River and connect the 24-acre Rogers Bridge Park with a new park that the city of Johns Creek is developing on its side of the river. Rogers Bridge Park, as a whole, is getting an multi-year overhaul in conjunction with the new bridge construction. The refurbished park will have playgrounds, passive green space, dog parks, a canoe launch, pavilions and a walking trail.
Proctor's sculpture is expected to be part of the refurbished park. City officials expect it will be installed at the end of this year so an unveiling ceremony can be held in January 2023.
