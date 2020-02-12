The Duluth Police Department is spreading the love on Valentine's Day, thanks to its K9 officers.
Four Valentine's Day cards featuring K9 officers Clodo, Bennie, Frummel and Duko were shared via the Duluth Police Department Facebook page on Wednesday.
The perky-eared dogs are set on a pick backdrop with a red heart with their names in the corners.
K9 Clodo's card reads, "Be mine FURR-EVER." Another featuring K9 Bennie reads "I'm barking mad about you!" K9 Frummel said, "You are Paw-some!" K9 Duko's card opted for a traditional "Happy Valentine's Day!"
You can download and print these cards here: https://bit.ly/2ULqoSg
