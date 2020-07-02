A showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, a Sept. 11 memorial event and a taco festival are some of the events that Duluth officials have said will be called off because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
The city announced several event scheduled to take place in Duluth through October are being removed from the city's event calendar because of the pandemic. These are in addition to several spring events that had previously been canceled.
Earlier this year, Duluth joined Suwanee and Lawrenceville in canceling events scheduled through mid-July.
"In an effort to further reduce the community spread of COVID-19 and with the ever-changing restrictions placed on large gatherings, the following additional events have been removed from the 2020 lineup," officials said in an announcement on social media.
There will be some activities offered in downtown Duluth despite the pandemic, but they not be major events. City officials said they will include having a DJ playing music in Parsons Alley from 6 until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.
There will also be live music on the city's main stage downstage from 6 until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer.
Residents will be able to get food to go from downtown restaurants and eat in one of three "socially distanced" tents that will be located in downtown Duluth.
As for the list of larger scale events that have been removed from the city's events calendar, they include movie events, musical events, the Duluth Arts Festival, a community yard sale, the Duluth Sept. 11 Tribute and Duluth Derby Day.
The latest event being removed from the calendar is a showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, which had been scheduled for Oct. 24.
The events that have been removed from Duluth's events calendar, including the dates when they had been scheduled, include:
• Fridays-N-Duluth presents Food Truck Friday (July 17 - Sept 18)
• Fridays-N-Duluth presents Block Party on Main (July 31 & Aug 28)
• Whatever Floats Your Boat (July 18)
• Back-to-School Bubblepalooza (July 29)
• Flicks on the Bricks (Aug 7 & Sept 4)
• Summer Stage Concert featuring Rock of Ages (Aug 15, will be rescheduled for 2021)
• Duluth El Senor Taco Festival (Aug 29 & 30)
• Duluth Arts Festival (Aug 29 & 30)
• September 11 Tribute (Sept 11)
• Duluth Derby Day (Sept 5)
• Community Yard Sale (Oct 3)
• Rocky Horror Picture Show (Oct 24)
• Duluth High School Football 5K
• Duluth High Wildcat Theater Musical
• Duluth Rotary Car Show
If residents do decide to visit downtown Duluth this summer, city officials are asking them to take several precautions to limit the chances of spreading COVID-19.
Those steps include:
• Sanitizing tables upon arrival and before leaving, using sanitation stations that will be provided by the city
• Frequently using hand sanitizing stations which will be located near the tents
• Not moving tables since they have been arranged to be socially distanced to promote safety
• Cleaning up upon leaving by throwing away all food and trash in bins that will be provided
• Not holding organized parties or events downtown
"We thank you for your understanding and our event team looks forward to bringing back all of your favorite events when it is safe to do so," city officials said.
