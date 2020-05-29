The city of Duluth is offering a way for residents to enjoy downtown restaurants, while still practicing the necessary social distancing protocols.
Visitors can now order to-go and dine at one of the three dining tents located or sit on one of the new Adirondack chairs that have been set out by the city.
There are two tents on Town Green and one in Parsons Alley, each with socially distanced picnic and highboy tables.
City of Duluth official ask that residents take the following precautions:
• Sanitize the table when you arrive and when you leave by utilizing the provided sanitation stations.
• Do not move the tables as they have been distanced with your safety in mind.
• Clean up and dispose of all food and trash in provided bins before leaving.
• No organized events or parties may take place.
For a complete list of Duluth restaurants and their current operations, go to: https://bit.ly/3c8SBri.
